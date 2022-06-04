SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTK opened at $9.80 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

