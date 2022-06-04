Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Lowered to $11.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWH. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $387.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,819 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $29,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares during the last quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.