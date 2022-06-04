Spheroid Universe (SPH) Hits One Day Volume of $50,202.00

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $50,202.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.13 or 0.00889160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00441194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,123,052,048 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using US dollars.

