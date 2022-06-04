SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Holdings Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,193 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

