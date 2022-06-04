SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $35.74. 589,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,537. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

