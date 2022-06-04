Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Shares Up 1.1%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.74. 4,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

