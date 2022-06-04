Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SOND. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonder in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SOND opened at 2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 3.52. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of 1.67 and a fifty-two week high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.41 by 0.23. The company had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 75.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonder will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

