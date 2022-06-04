Sonar (PING) Market Cap Achieves $1.83 Million

Sonar (PING) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Sonar has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $30,143.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.50 or 0.00889670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00429386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

