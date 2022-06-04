Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEYMF. Citigroup downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.91) to €16.80 ($18.06) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

SEYMF stock remained flat at $$22.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

