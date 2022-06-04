Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. Snap has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

