Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $115,900.57 and $1,228.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00042198 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.