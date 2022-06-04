SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. reduced its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,503 shares during the period. SMART Global comprises 7.7% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $48,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in SMART Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SGH traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 354,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,629. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.