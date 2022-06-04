SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,581 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 365,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter.

SLRC traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,821. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. Equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

