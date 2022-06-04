SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,455 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $61,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,495,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,978,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.66 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

