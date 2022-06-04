SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $117.66 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

