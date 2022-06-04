SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $65.01 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $65.01 million and $3.93 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,153,163,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,045,650,790 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

