Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIEGY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($231.18) to €207.00 ($222.58) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($188.17) to €170.00 ($182.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($204.30) to €178.00 ($191.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($177.42) to €155.00 ($166.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.30.

SIEGY opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $57.86 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

