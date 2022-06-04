SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $531.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.44.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $51,716.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,609.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $70,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,856 shares of company stock worth $342,884. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

