Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.61) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 283 ($3.58).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 227.20 ($2.87) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 222.60 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.33). The company has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($723,251.53).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

