Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($89.83) to GBX 6,900 ($87.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($99.32) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($111.34) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($92.11) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,104.29 ($102.53).

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,462 ($81.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,197.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,968.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,578 ($70.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($107.34).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

