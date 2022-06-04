Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FUTR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 5,225 ($66.11) to GBX 3,600 ($45.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,512 ($57.09) to GBX 3,253 ($41.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,750 ($34.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,418.60 ($43.25).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,961 ($24.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,220.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,806.77. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,769 ($22.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($50.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 27.70.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,913 ($24.20) per share, for a total transaction of £99,131.66 ($125,419.61).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

