Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

SHBI stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $405.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

