Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa Sells 88,988 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $4.44 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 89.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 111,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.