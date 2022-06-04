Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (SGHIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.6693 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Shanghai Industrial stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Shanghai Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

