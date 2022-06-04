Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (SGHIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.6693 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.
Shanghai Industrial stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Shanghai Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $16.25.
Shanghai Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)
