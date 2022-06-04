Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,904,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,903 shares of company stock worth $6,620,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.