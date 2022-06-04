Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $2,112,373.50 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $2,112,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,337,151.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $72.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,626 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after acquiring an additional 543,433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,115,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

