Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 151,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 523,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.89. The stock has a market cap of £140.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 402,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,040 ($10,172.06).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

