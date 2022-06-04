Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 151,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 523,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.89. The stock has a market cap of £140.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Serinus Energy Company Profile (LON:SENX)
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.