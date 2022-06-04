Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

