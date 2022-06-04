Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.03 million.Semtech also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. Semtech has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,712.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

