SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Buyback $200.00 million in Outstanding Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.90 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

