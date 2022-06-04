SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will report $486.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.92 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $475.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 712,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,121. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

