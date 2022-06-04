SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of SCWX opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 in the last ninety days. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

