Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $71.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Shares of SEE opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after buying an additional 1,122,961 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

