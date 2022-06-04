Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

SEE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 477,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $102,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after buying an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

