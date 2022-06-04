Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.83 and last traded at $43.80. 1,045,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,616,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 172,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

