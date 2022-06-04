Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading 7.7% Higher

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 3,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.
About Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)
