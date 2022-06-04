SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €130.36 ($140.17).

Several research firms have commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($156.99) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

SAP stock traded down €0.24 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, hitting €93.61 ($100.66). 1,069,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 52 week low of €86.81 ($93.34) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

