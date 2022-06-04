Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several analysts have commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 553.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 913,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 860,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,649. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

