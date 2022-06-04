Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.75) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,902.31 ($49.37).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,705 ($46.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £94.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,563.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,708.49. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 35.90 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

