Sandstorm Gold’s (SSL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$14.75 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.27.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.73. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 12,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 871,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

