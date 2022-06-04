Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.27

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $8.65. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 12,243 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($21.51) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

