Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

NYSE:CRM opened at $184.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

