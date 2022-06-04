Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of SGA opened at $23.13 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saga Communications stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Saga Communications worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

