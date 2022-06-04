SAFE2 Hits Market Cap of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 129.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04566415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00427298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

