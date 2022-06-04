Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $81.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.