Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.
Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $81.26.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
About Sabine Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.