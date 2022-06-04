S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives GBX 754 Average PT from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 754 ($9.54).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.10) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit bought 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £49,599 ($62,751.77).

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 278.60 ($3.52) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -27.05. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 250.60 ($3.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 878 ($11.11). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451.47.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

