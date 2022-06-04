Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.40 – $14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.90. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

Ryder System stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ryder System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

