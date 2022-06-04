Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of R traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. 508,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,236. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

