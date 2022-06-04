RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.16) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($41.94) to €47.50 ($51.08) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,052. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

