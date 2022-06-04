Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

